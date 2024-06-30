Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,454 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.77% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

