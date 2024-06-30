Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,880,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,066,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000.

RSPT opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $37.28.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

