Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 53,114 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,114 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $59.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1787 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

