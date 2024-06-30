Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQWL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $94.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.31.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

