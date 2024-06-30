Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $10.62 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.3% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,003,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,373,000 after acquiring an additional 334,851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 657.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,707,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,629 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $3,966,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $46.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $48.33.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

