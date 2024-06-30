Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $10.92 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 389.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 62,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $168.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.