Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $11.15 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,891 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $11,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

