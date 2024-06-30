Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $11.43 Million Position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,726 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 34.32% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,214,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of ICLO stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

