Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $9.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,503,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,299,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.