Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 19,567 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 194,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 54,640 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 477.6% during the 1st quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 27,380 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.98. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $94.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

