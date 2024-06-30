Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

EAGG stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $47.96.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

