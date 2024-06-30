Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 155.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 91.4% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 17.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.30.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,819,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,976 shares of company stock valued at $19,770,973. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $249.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.95 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

