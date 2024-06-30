Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 227,900 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,900 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,846,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

