Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,996 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,989 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,304,000 after purchasing an additional 505,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.