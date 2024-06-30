Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 128,780 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of XSMO opened at $60.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $62.31.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

