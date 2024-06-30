Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,005 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,771,000 after buying an additional 764,187 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 442,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the period.

VDC opened at $203.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $209.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.88.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

