Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $168.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.10. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

