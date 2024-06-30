Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 3,729 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 678,324 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

