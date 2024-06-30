Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 853 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after acquiring an additional 460,104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after purchasing an additional 328,088 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,781,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,829,000 after purchasing an additional 52,574 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,351,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

