Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 487 Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $297.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

