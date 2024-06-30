Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HYLS opened at $40.63 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.