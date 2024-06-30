Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.38% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BINC. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,802,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 33,255.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,755 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2,157.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 947,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,716,000 after purchasing an additional 905,701 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,514,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $17,608,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BINC opened at $52.20 on Friday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

