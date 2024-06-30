Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $683,000 Stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 137,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 179,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

SMB opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

