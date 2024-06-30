Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $5,686,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Performance

PKB stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.79. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $283.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43.

About Invesco Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

