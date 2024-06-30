Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

EWW opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

