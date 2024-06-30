Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $74.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

