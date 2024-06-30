Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IAU opened at $43.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

