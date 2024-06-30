Weaver Consulting Group Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $547.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $553.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

