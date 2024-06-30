Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,217 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWG opened at $30.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $927.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.