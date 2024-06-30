Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.00% of American Software worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 140.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 184,657 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Software by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,801 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in American Software by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 47,319 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,331,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.30 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.73. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.42%.

In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $42,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

