Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.51 per share, with a total value of $47,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

