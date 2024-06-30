Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $5.06 Million Investment in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 773,167 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 570.9% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 715,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 609,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Down 2.2 %

BSBR opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0792 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Separately, Bank of America raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BSBR

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.