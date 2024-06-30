Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 52,199 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.69% of AdvanSix worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 12.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 9.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $614.71 million, a P/E ratio of 764.25 and a beta of 1.68. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $336.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,134.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,385 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $38,724.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,556,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,799.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,385 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $38,724.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,556,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,048 shares of company stock worth $326,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

