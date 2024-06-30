Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 422,793 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,949 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 422,793 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Southwestern Energy worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,238,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 843,000 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,455,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,714,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 69,312 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

