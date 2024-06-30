Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 583,931 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 583,931 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGNC. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

