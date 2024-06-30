Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,582,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,360,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 548.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,756,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 1,485,000 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE AMBP opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.69%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.