WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Shares Up 13.6%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17. 128,488 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 58,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of WildBrain from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

WildBrain Price Performance

About WildBrain

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.85.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Further Reading

