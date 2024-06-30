WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 142,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $183.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $187.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.68.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

