Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Plans Dividend of $0.31 (NYSEARCA:BHYB)

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3062 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BHYB opened at $53.52 on Friday. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $54.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61.
Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.