Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Plans Dividend of $0.31 (NYSEARCA:BHYB)

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3062 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BHYB opened at $53.52 on Friday. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $54.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.

