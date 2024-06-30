Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in June

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.
Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance
Shares of Yangzijiang Financial stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Yangzijiang Financial has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile
