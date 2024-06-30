Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in June

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance

Shares of Yangzijiang Financial stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Yangzijiang Financial has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.

