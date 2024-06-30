YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,523,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 3,131,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,047.8 days.
YASKAWA Electric Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YASKF opened at $37.21 on Friday. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87.
About YASKAWA Electric
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than YASKAWA Electric
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.