YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,523,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 3,131,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,047.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKF opened at $37.21 on Friday. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

