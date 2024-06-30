Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Zelira Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ZLDAF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Zelira Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.
Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile
