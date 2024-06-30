Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Zelira Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ZLDAF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Zelira Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

Get Zelira Therapeutics alerts:

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia and the United States. The company offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Australia, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

Receive News & Ratings for Zelira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zelira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.