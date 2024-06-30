Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $192.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

