11,051 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 247,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,785. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

