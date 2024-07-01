1,159 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.23. The stock had a trading volume of 325,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,067. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

