12,276 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 135,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 87,828 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,911.1% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 46,344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $92.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $94.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.60.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

