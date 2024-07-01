1,731 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $119.44 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

