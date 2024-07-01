3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days.
3i Group Price Performance
Shares of TGOPF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $41.37.
3i Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Applied Digital Boosts Stock with Cutting-Edge AI Data Centers
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.