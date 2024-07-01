433 Shares in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Linde by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $438.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde plc has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $477.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $435.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.09.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

