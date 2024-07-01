4,517 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

IYW stock opened at $150.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.26 and a 200-day moving average of $133.25. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $154.41. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

